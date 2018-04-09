Rep. Jacky Rosen raised $2.6 million in the first three months of the year in one of the most contested Senate races of the year, reported the Nevada Independent.

Ms. Rosen plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada. Her campaign said the haul was “the most ever raised” in the first quarter of an election year in a U.S. Senate race in the state. The campaign also says that of the 77,000 donations received over 90 percent are worth $100 or less.

Mr. Heller has yet to release his first quarterly filing.

The report also points out that Ms. Rosen has raised roughly $600,000 more than Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada Democrat, during the same period in 2016.

