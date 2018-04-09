Laura Ingraham may have survived David Hogg and advertiser boycotts … St. Louis conservative talker Jamie Allman, not so much.
Mr. Allman said on Twitter last month that he was “hanging out getting ready” to violate the student gun-control activist sexually using “a hot poker.”
Without any public prompting from Mr. Hogg — another difference with the Ingraham case — advertisers spent the last few days fleeing Mr. Allman.
As a result, according to a statement emailed to The Washington Post, he resigned from the Sinclair Broadcast Group TV station where he had a nightly news-commentary show.
“We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been cancelled,” Ronn Torossian, the CEO of the PR firm 5W, acting as a Sinclair spokesman, told the Post.
“The Allman Report” had been on KDNL-TV (Channel 30), the St. Louis ABC affiliate.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Ruth’s Chris Steak House franchisee, the Gellman Team real-estate and PALM Health all pulled ads from Mr. Allman’s shows once the tweet, which is now behind a locked account, came to public attention.
Mr. Allman also hosts a morning show on KFTK-97.1, a conservative FM talk-radio outlet.
The status of that show was unclear Monday evening.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.