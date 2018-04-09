Laura Ingraham may have survived David Hogg and advertiser boycotts … St. Louis conservative talker Jamie Allman, not so much.

Mr. Allman said on Twitter last month that he was “hanging out getting ready” to violate the student gun-control activist sexually using “a hot poker.”

Without any public prompting from Mr. Hogg — another difference with the Ingraham case — advertisers spent the last few days fleeing Mr. Allman.

As a result, according to a statement emailed to The Washington Post, he resigned from the Sinclair Broadcast Group TV station where he had a nightly news-commentary show.

“We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been cancelled,” Ronn Torossian, the CEO of the PR firm 5W, acting as a Sinclair spokesman, told the Post.

“The Allman Report” had been on KDNL-TV (Channel 30), the St. Louis ABC affiliate.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a Ruth’s Chris Steak House franchisee, the Gellman Team real-estate and PALM Health all pulled ads from Mr. Allman’s shows once the tweet, which is now behind a locked account, came to public attention.

Mr. Allman also hosts a morning show on KFTK-97.1, a conservative FM talk-radio outlet.

The status of that show was unclear Monday evening.

