Sen. Joe Donnelly’s campaign announced Monday the Indiana Democrat has posted the biggest fundraising quarter of his career, raking in $1.63 million since the beginning of the year.

Thought to be among the most vulnerable lawmakers in the fall election, Mr. Donnelly now has almost $6.4 million cash on hand seven months out from the midterm elections.

“Joe’s best quarter ever is a clear sign that his message of hard work and common sense is inspiring Hoosiers all over the state,” said Peter Hanscom, Mr. Donnelly’s campaign manager.

Mr. Donnelly will face off against the winner of the nasty Republican primary race between Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, and former state lawmaker Mike Braun. That contest is schedule for May 8.

The three Republicans have yet to unveil their fundraising numbers for the first quarter.

