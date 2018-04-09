Sen. Joe Donnelly’s campaign announced Monday the Indiana Democrat has posted the biggest fundraising quarter of his career, raking in $1.63 million since the beginning of the year.
Thought to be among the most vulnerable lawmakers in the fall election, Mr. Donnelly now has almost $6.4 million cash on hand seven months out from the midterm elections.
“Joe’s best quarter ever is a clear sign that his message of hard work and common sense is inspiring Hoosiers all over the state,” said Peter Hanscom, Mr. Donnelly’s campaign manager.
Mr. Donnelly will face off against the winner of the nasty Republican primary race between Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, and former state lawmaker Mike Braun. That contest is schedule for May 8.
The three Republicans have yet to unveil their fundraising numbers for the first quarter.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.