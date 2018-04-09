Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that the international community needs to get involved in the Syrian crisis by destroying the regime’s air force.

“This should be the last time a barrel bomb is dropped on innocent civilians by the Assad air force. We have the capability to destroy his air force, to ground his air fleet, and we should use that capability,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

Syria reported a missile strike at one of their air bases overnight, but the U.S. denied launching the attack. Syria and Russia are blaming Israel for the missile strike, The Associated Press reported.

The Assad regime used toxic gas on Douma, a city currently held by the rebellion, over the weekend sparking international outrage, according to reports from medical teams on the ground. President Trump warned the regime would have a “big price to pay.” The attack comes just over a year after the U.S. fired missiles into a Syrian air base after their last attack using sarin gas.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has denied using chemical weapons. The Russian government also said the reports of chemical weapons in Syria are “fabrications.”

