The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, and seized records related to the payment of a pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, confirmed the raid to The New York Times. He said that the search warrant issued for the Manhattan office was obtained after receiving a referral from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

It is not known if the FBI is looking for evidence related to his statements that he paid to $130,00 to Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, who has alleged to have had an affair with Mr. Trump.

