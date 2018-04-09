LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada elections officials say campaigns to recall two Democratic state lawmakers have fallen short of the required number of voter signatures, curtailing a controversial effort to give Republicans control of the state Senate.

Nevada Senate Democrats cheered Monday the end of an effort they billed as “an incredible waste of time, taxpayer money and public resources.”

Letters from Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske filed in court Friday state that campaigns to recall state Sens. Nicole Cannizzaro and Joyce Woodhouse each fell short by at least 1,500 signatures.

More than 2,300 voters removed their names from the petitions after a judge ruled last month that they could withdraw their names.

Republican Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, whose private law firm represented the recall effort, did not return an email seeking comment. Hutchison’s government office would not comment on the lawsuit.

