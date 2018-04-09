The federal judge overseeing the D.C. case against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort denied his request for bail Monday.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in an order that she could not accept the money from the assets Mr. Manafort sought to draw upon to raise the $10 million necessary to lift the conditions of his house arrest, ruling that each asset had conditions that could prevent it from being transferred.

Mr. Manafort had offered a condominium in Alexandria, Virginia, a house in New York and a a bank account as part of the bail package. But Judge Jackson said the Alexandria property cannot be used because it backs a mortgage on Mr. Manafort’s Long Island, New York, home. She also barred the use of the New York property and the bank account because the New York home is the focus of a separate bank fraud indictment Mr. Manafort faces in Virginia, while the bank account has already been seized by the federal government.

“If real property is provided as security, it will be a condition of the defendant’s release that he remain current on the mortgage obligations associated with that property and the property may not be further encumbered or transferred,” Judge Jackson wrote.

Judge Jackson did offer Mr. Manafort a path toward bail, however. She told the defendant that she would accept a package that included other properties he owns, including a home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a property in Arlington, Virginia, another property in New York and Mr. Manafort’s New York condominium in Trump Tower. But Judge Jackson stipulated that Mr. Manafort would have to documents to show he is current on the condominium’s mortgage.

Mr. Manafort has been on house arrest since his October indictment by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Mr. Muller indicted Mr. Manafort and his longtime business associate Rick Gates on charges of money laundering and failing to register as a foreign lobbyist. Gates has pleaded guilty and is working with the government, while Mr. Manafort maintains his innocence.

Mr. Manafort was also indicted in Virginia on similar charges. He is under house arrest in that in that case, but U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who is managing the Virginia charges, said he would revisit that order if Mr. Manafort posted enough bail money.

