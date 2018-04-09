EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of two people at a home.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that the Mississippi Highway Patrol found the vehicle of 23-year-old suspect Casey Lawhorn on Sunday.

A statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says the car was found empty along Interstate 59 in Jasper County.

Allen says the bodies of Lawhorn’s mother, Vi Lawhorn, and a friend were found with gunshot wounds to the head at a home in East Ridge along the Tennessee-Georgia border. Police have identified the second victim as 22-year-old Avery Gaines of Ringgold, Georgia.

Allen says Casey Lawhorn notified authorities about the bodies before fleeing the state in a gold Ford Taurus.

