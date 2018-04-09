Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to meet with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his testimony later this week, Reuters reported.

Mr. Zuckerberg, who is scheduled to appear Tuesday and Wednesday before both the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committee as well as the House Energy and Commerce Committee, plans to meet privately with some of the members of the committees.

Facebook has weathered much criticism over the past year after foreign-backed ads appeared on users’ news feeds to try to influence the 2016 election. The company has been slammed for a lack of oversight and a failure to protect their users from false or inflammatory information.



In recent weeks, the social media site was also accused of releasing information to a third-party data company, British-based Cambridge Analytica, which had ties to the Trump campaign.

Representatives for Facebook and other social media and online companies appeared before Congress last year to answer for a lack of oversight in allowing foreign political ads on their platforms.

Mr. Zuckerberg has not appeared before Congress on this issue, but has said the company is making steps to prevent a similar occurrence in the upcoming midterm elections.

