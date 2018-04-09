Republican Gov. Rick Scott announced Monday he is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, setting the stage for a high-profile and costly race against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and giving the GOP a boost seven months out from the midterm elections.

Mr. Scott, who is term-limited, threw his hat into the ring on Facebook Live, saying “you are the first to know I am going to run for the U.S. Senate representing the great state of Florida.”

“We are going to turnaround the national economy,” Mr. Scott, sporting a Navy baseball cap, said prior to an event at a construction company in Orlando. “We are going to make sure Washington work for us. It can work. It must work. We are going to make sure it works for Florida and for all of us.”

Mr. Scott’s announcement is welcome news for Republicans, who are trying to defend their one-seat majority in the Senate. Democrats are now expected to have to invest resources in the competitive Florida media market that otherwise could have been spent helping other vulnerable incumbents.

Mr. Nelson is seeking a fourth-term and is one of 10 Senate Democrats running for re-election in states that President Trump carried in 2016.

Polls suggests a general election battle between Mr. Nelson, 75, and Mr. Scott, 65, could be tight and political handicappers rate the seat as “lean Democrat.”

Mr. Scott had never served in public office before getting elected in 2010. He won re-election in 2014.

The Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee aligned with Democrats, slammed Mr. Scott before the announcement, blasting out digital attack ads that raised questions about his past as head of a hospital chain and accusing him of giving tax breaks to the rich and turning his back on others.

“Now Rick Scott wants to be senator, but if he didn’t look out for you there, he won’t look out for you here,” the narrator says in an ad.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.