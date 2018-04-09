BERLIN (AP) - German labor union ver.di says its members will stage a strike Tuesday at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s biggest. The move prompted Lufthansa to cancel more than 800 flights.

The strike is part of a broader dispute over pay in German public-sector jobs that also includes utility companies, kindergartens and municipal administrations.

Ver.di said Monday that strikes are also planned at Munich and Bremen airports. Lufthansa, Germany’s biggest airline, said it was canceling more than 800 planned flights, including 58 intercontinental connections.

It said that about 90,000 passengers would be affected, and that it plans to return to a regular schedule on Wednesday.

The union is demanding a 6 percent, or at least 200 euros ($245) per month, pay rise for some 2.3 million public-sector employees. Its members include some airport ground staff and fire officers.

