House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s fundraising group announced Monday an $11.1 million haul in the first quarter of the year.

The Congressional Leadership Fund has raised $54 million total for the 2018 cycle and transferred more than $40 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“Thanks to the Speaker’s tireless efforts, our members and candidates across the country will have the resources they need this fall to tout how our agenda is allowing the economy to grow and families to keep more of what they earn,” said Kevin Seifert, executive director of Team Ryan.

Mr. Ryan has made fundraising a big priority in for the 2018 cycle with the speaker traveling to over 30 states and 70 cities to raise money.

Republicans are expected to have a tough time in the midterms trying to defend their majority in the House. Democrats need to win 24 seats and keep the 194 they currently hold in order to win the majority.

