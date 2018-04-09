Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he plans to confirm three of President Trump’s judicial nominees by the end of the week, continuing to fulfill the president’s promise to remake the federal bench with conservative jurists.

If all three of his picks are cleared this week, it will bring the total number of Mr. Trump’s district court picks to 17 that have been confirmed since the president took office.

Claria Horn Boom, who was nominated more than 300 days ago for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky, is expected to be cleared first. She is the longest waiting of Mr. Trump’s District Court nominees.

Rebecca Grady Jennings for the Western District of Kentucky and John W. Broomes for the District of Kansas are also expected to get confirmation votes.

“The Senate’s work week will not end until all of these amply qualified nominees are confirmed,” Mr. McConnell said on the chamber floor Monday.

Since taking office in January 2017, Mr. Trump has confirmed 30 judges to the federal bench, including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who celebrates Tuesday his one-year anniversary of being sworn into the high court. If the three district court picks are cleared later this week, the number of confirmed judges will reach 33.

Out of those 33 judges, 15 were on federal circuit courts.

