President Trump condemned Syria’s “atrocious” chemical weapons attack on civilians Monday and said he’ll decide within the next 48 hours how the U.S. will respond.

“It was atrocious. It was horrible,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen.”

Last year, Mr. Trump ordered missile strikes on Syrian forces after a similar attack. The president is also blaming Russia and Iran, who are fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out,” the president said.

Mr. Trump also said he will likely hold a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May or early June.

Defense Secretary James Mattis, asked Monday if he was ruling out new airstrikes against Syria, told reporters, “I don’t rule out anything right now.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.