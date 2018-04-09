SAN DIEGO (AP) - The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer will return to San Diego Bay this week after a three-month deployment in the Pacific.
The Navy says the warships will return on Thursday - the carrier to Naval Air Station North Island and the destroyer to Naval Base San Diego.
During deployment the Carl Vinson sailed to Guam and the Philippines, and made the first visit to Vietnam by a U.S. aircraft carrier in more than 40 years.
