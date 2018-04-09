A Manassas, Virginia, man pleaded guilty Monday to paying women in the Philippines to sexually abuse children as young as 6 so he could produce child pornography, the Justice Department said.

From October 2011 through February 2012, Dwayne Stinson, 53, used the internet to direct that abuse by telling the women what to do, according to court documents. While the abuse was occurring, Stinson would take screen shot images of the abuse and store them on his computer.

Stinson was indicted in September and will be sentenced Aug. 24.

The Justice Department brought the case through its Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.