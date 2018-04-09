RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vetoed a bill aimed at preventing so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state.
Northam, a Democrat, said the legislation is an unneeded burden on local law enforcement officials and “sends a chilling message.”
The Republican-backed legislation blocks cities and counties from passing laws that “restricts the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”
A sanctuary city is a term without legal definition but generally means a locality that limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement activities.
The bill narrowly passed the GOP-led General Assembly along party lines. Republicans have virtually no chance of getting the needed two-thirds majority to override the governor’s veto.
