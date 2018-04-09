GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) - Damien Warner got the contest for the most versatile athletes in track and field started early on Day 5, hours before Yohan Blake and the sprinters were racing to determine the fastest man and woman at the Commonwealth Games.

In between, the attention turned to weightlifting, where transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard was a gold-medal favorite and her involvement in the over 90-kilogram class was causing some debate.

The Commonwealth Games Federation had rejected calls from the Australian Weightlifting Federation to have the 40-year-old New Zealander barred from competition, and there were some critics who believed Hubbard should not be allowed because of a perceived physical advantage.

Hubbard competed in weightlifting events as a man - Gavin Hubbard - until beginning a transition to female aged 35.

The CGF said Hubbard met the eligibility criteria for competition as set out by the international federation and backed its decision to allow her entry. Judging by the loud crowd support when competitors were introduced, it was a popular call.

Hubbard lifted 120 kilograms on her first attempt in the snatch and was well clear of the competition. But, after injuring her left elbow attempting a games record of 132, Hubbard withdrew from the competition.

On the track earlier Monday, defending champion Warner started the decathlon competition with his season-best 10.29 seconds in the 100 meters, well clear of Canadian teammate Pierce Lepage’s 10.62 as the quickest time.

Warner, an Olympic bronze medalist at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and former world championship silver medalist, also threw a personal best 15:11 meters in the shot put and recorded 7:54 in the long jump to lead the decathlon with 2,766 points through three events.

Lindon Victor of Grenada threw a personal best 15.79 for the best mark in the shot put and moved into second spot on 2,638, and Lepage was 172 points off the lead in third spot.

The men’s and women’s 100-meter finals are scheduled for late Monday.

Here are some other highlights around the games Monday:

___

HEAVY WEIGHT: Sanele Mao picked up Samoa’s first gold medal of the games when he won the weightlifting 105-kilogram division.

“I’m so happy to win a gold medal - the first gold for my team and my country,” said Mao, who won by eight kilograms with a total of 360. “I fought for me, for my country, and for my gold medal.”

India’s Pardeep Singh took silver and Owen Boxall of England won bronze.

___

INDIA ON TARGET: India’s Jitu Rai won the men’s 10-meter air pistol gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record of 235.1 points.

Australia’s Kerry Bell finished with the silver, with Rai’s teammate Om Mitharval earning bronze.

___

79-YEAR-OLD SHOOTER: Robert Pitcairn has flown in the military and foiled a potential hijacker on a commercial flight. So targeting a record as the oldest competitor to debut at the Commonwealth Games hasn’t been too daunting. The 79-year-old Canadian made his debut Monday in the Queen’s Prize Pairs Finals in the full bore shooting competition. He and teammate Nicole Rossignol were ninth after the first day of the final.

“I’m very grateful to be here,” said Pitcairn, who retired as a pilot in 1988 following a career that started when he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force three decades earlier. “This is my last big pinnacle to solve in my shooting career and I’m going to solve that riddle this week.”

At 79 years and nine months old, he broke the record previously held by England’s Doreen Flanders, who took part in lawn bowls at Glasgow in 2014 a few weeks after her 79th birthday.

___

DOWNED DRONES: - Queensland state police have issued a warning after four drones were flown into restricted Commonwealth Games zones on Sunday.

One man was referred to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, police said, warning that people found guilty of using drones in restricted airspace could face fines up to 250,000 Australian dollars.

“The message from police is clear: the use of drones in the restricted airspace around venues will not be tolerated,” Assistant Commissioner Peter Crawford said.

