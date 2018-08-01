CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Humane Society says about 20 Great Danes seized from a woman convicted of housing dozens of the dogs in squalid conditions have found new homes.

Lindsay Hamrick of the Humane Society said Wednesday the group’s been working with a network of animal shelters and breed rescue organizations to place the dogs.

Hamrick said due to ongoing safety concerns for staff, volunteers and partners in the case - which have included death threats - a public list of organizations placing the animals won’t be provided. However, the names of people who expressed interest in adoptions have been forwarded to the partners for consideration.

Christina Fay was convicted of 17 animal cruelty charges. A judge ruled she’s responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for the dogs’ care. Fay’s lawyers are appealing.





