LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California meat processor and two company officials have pleaded guilty to distributing beef, pork and poultry that were falsely branded as having been federally inspected.

The U.S. Department of Justice says more than a million pounds of meat had to be destroyed as a result of the deception.

Prosecutors Wednesday said AA Meat Products pleaded guilty to offering to sell misbranded meat from its Commerce plant. The company’s owner and his wife, a plant manager, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

Prosecutors are recommending the company be fined more than $1 million and the owner and his wife receive smaller fines and community service.





