DELHI, Iowa (AP) - A driver whose passenger drowned after the vehicle they were in broke through ice in eastern Iowa has taken a plea deal.

Delaware County District Court records say 37-year-old Joshua Juengel, of Manchester, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and leaving the crash scene. Prosecutors dropped related charges in exchange for Juengel’s pleas.

A witness spotted Juengel’s vehicle doing doughnuts on the ice before it plunged into the frigid water of Lake Delhi on Jan. 8. The body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the vehicle.

The deal includes a recommendation that Juengel be given 10 years in prison and be required to serve at least seven years before becoming eligible for parole. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 21.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.