GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A 32-year-old western Colorado man with a history of seizures has been sentenced to four years in prison after crashing into a car on Interstate 70 while having a seizure, killing the driver.

Jeffrey Burk of New Castle pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the August 2017 death of 39-year-old Shaw Lewis of Rifle. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court records say a state trooper had pulled Lewis over before Burk’s car hit it while traveling about 100 mph.

Burk also pleaded guilty to attempt to influence a public servant for answering “no” on a driver’s license application question about whether he had a seizure disorder. He filled out the application just months after rear-ending a car near Vail during an apparent seizure, injuring two women.

His attorney said Burk had an anti-seizure device implanted in his brain.





