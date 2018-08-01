AUBURN, Ga. (AP) - A former Georgia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to extort and rob drug dealers.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that former Auburn police Cpl. Charles F. Hubbard was sentenced Monday. His prison time is to be followed by three years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney BJay Pak says the 54-year-old Hubbard and others extorted and robbed drug dealers between 2009 and 2016. He was fired following his arrest in 2016.

Hubbard pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to obtain property by extortion and possess cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say Hubbard was arrested after participating in a plan proposed by a confidential law enforcement source that involved him seizing money during a fake traffic stop.





