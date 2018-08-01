HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a fugitive wanted for allegedly being involved in a child sex trafficking ring.
Kevin Newell was arrested Tuesday in Maywood by Bergen County authorities and Homeland Security Investigations.
The 55-year-old is charged in Pennsylvania with offenses including trafficking of minors and unlawful sexual contact with a minor.
Newell was being held at the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could respond to the charges.
The months-long investigation was initiated by Homeland Security and police in North Strabane, about 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.