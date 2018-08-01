DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Coralville attorney has pleaded guilty in a fraud case that saw him file false tax returns and steal money from clients.

Soo Hyun Jung, also known as Jay Jung, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of mail fraud and one count of false claims.

Prosecutors for the southern district of Iowa say the 46-year-old Jung admitted that in 2015, he stole more than $200,000 in federal tax refunds meant for a client and used $83,200 of the funds to buy a BMW sports car. He also filed additional, false tax returns without the client’s consent to get a more than $15,000 refund.

In 2016, Jung cashed out an investment fund for a different client for $200,000 and deposited it into his personal account.

Jung faces up to 45 years in prison when he’s sentenced in December.





