KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say there’s a connection between a woman’s report that she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and held for weeks in the woods and a shooting that grazed a male trespasser.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says the woman and the man were taken to a hospital Wednesday, and deputies are there and at the scene.

Maj. Eddie Thibodeaux says in a news release that when deputies were told about the woman, they were told her attacker was still in woods near Krotz Springs, a town of about 1,200.

While investigators headed there, a landowner’s son called to say he had shot a trespasser who shot at him first. Thibodaux says the trespasser’s head was grazed.

He says no more information will be released until all facts are collected.





