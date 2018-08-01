PHOENIX (AP) - A 20-year-old suspect charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a rookie Arizona state trooper now has been booked into jail.

Isaac Damon King had been receiving treatment at a Phoenix hospital for undisclosed injuries since the July 25 shooting along Interstate 10 in Avondale.

Authorities say King was taken to a downtown Phoenix jail Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged last weekend with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangerment and resisting arrest.

King hasn’t entered a plea yet.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 24-year-old Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was fatally shot during a struggle involving several troopers and King, who was suspected of throwing rocks at vehicles.

King is accused of shooting Edenhofer with another trooper’s gun.





