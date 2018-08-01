The Justice Department announced on Wednesday the indictment of three Ukrainian nationals for hacking more than 100 American companies and stealing millions of consumer credit and debit information.

Charges are filed against Dmytro Fedorov, Fedir Hladyr, and Andrii Kopakov all of whom are members of a hacking group known as FIN7. The hacking group created a front company called Combi Security to disguise their efforts and recruit other hackers.

Mr. Hladyr is being held in custody in Seattle. Mr. Fedorov and Mr. Kopakov were arrested abroad in Poland and Spain, respectively.

“The three Ukrainian nationals indicted today allegedly were part of a prolific hacking group that targeted American companies and citizens by stealing valuable consumer data, including personal credit card information, that they then sold on the Darknet,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a statement.

According to a press release from the DOJ, the three stole over 15 million card records from 6,500 individual vendor systems and 3,600 business locations. Prominent businesses that have publicly announced their compromised systems include popular chain restaurants Chipotle Mexican Grill, Chili’s, Arby’s and Red Robin.

Attacks affected businesses in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

“The naming of these FIN7 leaders marks a major step towards dismantling this sophisticated criminal enterprise,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Tabb. “As the lead federal agency for cyber-attack investigations, the FBI will continue to work with its law enforcement partners worldwide to pursue the members of this devious group, and hold them accountable for stealing from American businesses and individuals.”





