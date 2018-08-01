President Trump announced his intention Wednesday to nominate a career CIA employee to become deputy director of the spy agency.

Mr. Trump tapped Vaughn F. Bishop of Virginia for the post, saying he has held several analyst and senior management positions at the CIA over a career spanning more than 30 years.

After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he served in several overseas assignments including as a chief of station where he managed a critical relationship with a key partner focused on counterterrorism operations, the White House said.

Mr. Bishop retired from the CIA in 2011, but he was later asked to return to the agency for four years to serve as its ombudsman for analytic objectivity during the agency’s modernization effort, the statement said.





