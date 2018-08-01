A Christian women’s organization announced Wednesday it’s launching a bus tour in eight states to rally support for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Concerned Women for America’s “Women for Kavanaugh” bus tour will kick off next week in Des Moines, Iowa, with the goal of encouraging female voters to reach out to their senators, voicing support for the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh.

Mr. Trump nominated Judge Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy last month. His confirmation hearing is expected to take place in September.

“This is the moment conservative women and evangelical voters have been waiting for and a huge reason why they voted for President Trump,” said Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America.

The women will travel Aug. 8 through 21, visiting Iowa, West Virginia, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, South Dakota, North Dakota and Alabama, according to the press release.

“This in an historic moment for our nation, and I could not be more proud to stand alongside conservative women across the country in support of Judge Kavanaugh,” Ms. Nance added.





