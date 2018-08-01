YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Yakima County man has been sentenced to two years in prison in the fatal shooting of his 10-year-old grandson outside their trailer in the city of Union Gap.

The Herald-Republic says 60-year-old Steven A. Reedy entered an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in which he maintained his innocence but conceded there was enough evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors say Reedy shot his grandson, Nathaneil Reedy-McCoy, on March 8, 2015. Court documents show Reedy, who had custody of Nathaneil and his sister at the time, told investigators they had gone outside looking for intruders after a generator was unplugged, and Nathaneil was shot.

Reedy maintained the shooting was the work of either drug users he had chased off the property or others.

He was sentenced last week in Yakima County Superior Court.





