PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area man known for being convicted of murder at age 13 jousted with a judge while appearing in court on charges related to a confrontation with police.

A judge explained to Nathaniel Abraham that he was charged with three counts of resisting police officers who were trying to arrest him Wednesday on an indecent exposure charge. Abraham protested, saying “that’s double jeopardy.”

Judge Michael Martinez urged the 32-year-old Abraham to remain silent Friday, warning that anything he says could be used against him. He was returned to jail on $25,000 bond. A defense lawyer didn’t appear at the arraignment.

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007.





