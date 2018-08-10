YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents have arrested a convicted rapist for the second time this year after he tried to illegally re-enter the United States.

The agency said Thursday that 57-year-old Mexican citizen Manuel Araujo-Dominguez was arrested in the early hours of Sunday along the Colorado River in the Yuma area. He had unsuccessfully tried to escape agents by running through farm fields and hiding among the crops.

Agents conducting background checks discovered he had an extensive criminal history, including a conviction for first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in Hood River, Oregon in 1993.

The Border Patrol in Yuma arrested him in March during an earlier attempt to re-enter the U.S. illegally.





