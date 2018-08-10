BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Montreal man who admitted smuggling about 100 handguns into Canada across the Vermont-Quebec border is facing up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced.

Alexis Vlachos is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Burlington. Last January he pleaded guilty to the smuggling charges. Some of the handguns were left in the bathroom of a library that straddles the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec. He also admitted walking across the border in remote areas with some of the handguns.

Prosecutors say the smuggling occurred between July 2010 and April 2011.

Canadian politicians have long blamed weapons smuggled in illegally from the United States for some of the gun violence in Canada. Ownership of such weapons is severely restricted in Canada.





