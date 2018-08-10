NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Another morning commute has meant more commuter trains cancelled.

New Jersey Transit cancelled at least six trains Friday morning due to equipment issues. Another train became disabled in Metuchen, delaying trains up and down the Northeast Corridor line.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that the recent spate of delays and cancellations is unacceptable but that improvements will take time.

NJ Transit has blamed many of the cancellations on a shortage of engineers. Murphy said that’s a result of years of under-investment by former Gov. Chris Christie.

State Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean said Friday that Murphy must be more aggressive in tackling NJ Transit’s problems and that “next to nothing” has been done to address staffing shortages.

Nine new engineers are scheduled to start next week.





