NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - A retired Connecticut university professor charged with lying about serious injuries suffered by a student under his supervision has applied for a special form of probation that could allow him to avoid a criminal record.

A hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 19 to determine whether former Central Connecticut State Universty theater professor Thomas Callery can enter the accelerated rehabilitation program.

Investigators say the female student was helping remove lights at the university’s theater when she fell 15 feet from a beam in March. The student suffered back, lung and head injuries.

Police say Callery told students to say that the victim fell from a ladder instead of the beam. He was charged with reckless endangerment and interfering with police.

His lawyer said the injured student will speak at the hearing.





