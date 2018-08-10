HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) - The estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato is facing charges that she violated a court order telling her to stay away from her Long Island neighbors.

Newsday reports that Katuria D’Amato was told to stay away from a couple who live next to her Lido Beach home after an incident in late June that led to her arrest on a harassment charge. Police say D’Amato cursed at the neighbor and bumped his chest.

Her attorney, Thomas Liotti, tells The Associated Press she’s being arraigned Friday in Nassau County following a new encounter with the neighbors.

D’Amato has blamed her estranged husband for her legal problems, saying he’s out to embarrass her.

Alfonse D’Amato’s attorney has said he had nothing to do with the neighborhood dispute.





