PHOENIX (AP) - A man accused of pepper-spraying three Glendale police officers last month has been sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 35-year-old Victor Reyes was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempting to commit aggravated assault.

He was arrested in June and originally charged with aggravated assault.

Reyes got a longer sentence because he had a previous felony conviction.

Police went to Reyes‘ home in Glendale as they were investigating a report that he pepper-sprayed someone during a fight the previous month.

Reyes reportedly pepper-sprayed the officers and a SWAT team was called in to arrest him.





