PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An attempted street robbery in Philadelphia ended with two people being shot.

City police say six people were hanging out together when a gunman approached them around 2 a.m. Friday. The man soon opened fire, hitting a 37-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man in their backs.

The robber then fled the scene on foot without taking anything. But he soon stole a bike from a man who happened to be riding in the area and then rode away on it.

The two wounded victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.





