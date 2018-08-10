HONOLULU (AP) - A former Big Island resident was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $863,000 over four years from her Hawaii employer.

Donna Alms was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu after pleading guilty in January to charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

The 55-year-old Alms, who now lives in Las Vegas, had worked as an operations specialist for Waste Management of Hawaii.

According to federal prosecutors, she stole the money through an elaborate scheme between April 2010 and December 2014. She altered 247 invoices to pay a vendor more than what was owed, and then she kept the excess after directing the vendor to pay back the amounts.

Alms was also ordered to pay restitution and to serve a three-year term of supervision.





