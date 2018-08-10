SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) - Springfield police say a man who was attacked after being mistaken as a gang member was wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, not a red Portland Trail Blazers jersey as initially believed.

Lt. Scott McKee said Friday that investigators have clarified it was a LeBron James jersey.

The 45-year-old victim was walking late at night in Gamebird Park when three men challenged him about his gang affiliation. The victim was beaten after denying he belonged to a gang.

McKee said investigators believe the jersey was the basis for the July 31 confrontation.

Several 911 callers reported hearing screaming, and McKee says the unprovoked attack left the victim bloodied, bruised and broken.





