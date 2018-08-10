KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been convicted of raping a woman he met on a dating website.

A Platte County jury deliberated less than two hours before finding 31-year-old Bradley Everhart, of Independence, guilty of rape.

Prosecutors said the 31-year-old woman met Everhart on the dating website Plenty of Fish. She went to his home in August 2016 and they watched a movie in a bedroom.

The women told police Everhart raped her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

The woman fled the house, went to a hospital, and reported the encounter to police.

Zahnd said after woman left, Everhart sent her more than 60 text messages in less than an hour. He repeatedly apologized and asked her not to say anything because he would lose his children.





