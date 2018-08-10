SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a 37-year-old man was shot and killed near a bus stop in West Seattle.
The Seattle Police Department says officers responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to a shooting on 35th Avenue Southwest in the High Point neighborhood.
Officers found the man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he died at a Seattle hospital.
Police believe the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance on the bus and that the shooting happened after they got off at that stop.
Police say the suspect fled. No arrests have been made.
