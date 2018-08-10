KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a young man has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in central Indiana.

Police say the girl was walking Thursday afternoon in Kokomo when she was struck by a car. The driver fled the scene and the girl died at a hospital.

Police say 22-year-old Josh Cochran of Kokomo was arrested about a half-hour after the crash and he’s preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Court records Friday didn’t list a lawyer for Cochran. The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released by authorities. The crash is under investigation.





