SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say a 64-year-old Utah man shot and killed a code-enforcement officer, torched her truck and set a fire that destroyed the home next door.

Jail documents released Friday state Kevin Wayne Billings said the officer working a routine follow-up call “got what she deserved” after “years of harassment.”

Police say they found an assault-style rifle, a handgun, bolt cutters, a propane torch and gas containers at his home.

West Valley City officials say 52-year-old Jill Robinson was an unarmed worker who typically dealt with complaints about unkempt yards or abandoned cars. She was killed while walking up to Billings‘ home Thursday morning.

Billings was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson, murder and other charges. No attorney was immediately listed for him in court records.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.