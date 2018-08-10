HOUSTON (AP) - A man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been captured in Mexico as part of an El Paso murder investigation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of 46-year-old Keith Antonio Boynes . Officials say Boynes, who was wanted on a murder-related charge and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, was caught Tuesday in Mexico City.

The arrest was the result of a tip. The tipster will receive a reward of up to $7,500.

DPS says Boynes was transported to Houston and awaits transfer to El Paso, where he was wanted in connection with an August 2017 slaying at a hotel.

His criminal history also includes arrests for aggravated assault, sexual assault, weapons charges and burglary.





