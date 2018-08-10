TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - A murder charge has been filed after authorities say an 18-year-old man died after being shot in the face by a friend who was playing with a gun in western Indiana.

Police had arrested 20-year-old Dylan Morgan of Terre Haute on charges including reckless homicide in connection with the early Sunday shooting death of Gage Eup at Morgan’s home. On Thursday, Morgan appeared in court on a murder charge.

Morgan’s court-appointed attorney Paul Jungers says in an email that “we express sympathy to the families of all that are involved” and plan to “draw out all the facts and circumstances” in his defense.

A probable cause affidavit says Morgan told Eup he’d shoot him if he didn’t change a song that was playing. Police were told Morgan got a gun, removed the magazine and pointed it at Eup’s face while playing with the gun.





