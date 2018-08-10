BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Supporters of changing the North Dakota Constitution to explicitly bar non-U.S. citizens from voting have gathered enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

The amendment’s supporters needed almost 27,000 signatures from voters to put the measure on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger (JAY’-gur) on Friday announced that more than 32,000 were accepted.

Gary Emineth, a state Senate candidate in Bismarck, submitted more than 35,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office last month for review.

The state constitution already defines a voter as a U.S. citizen. But Emineth says the wording is “ambiguous” and another section is proposed for clarity.





