SEYMOUR, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating an incident involving a high school football team.

Police received a complaint concerning the Seymour High School football in May. Seymour Police Chief Paul Satkowski said Thursday the department couldn’t disclose any details about the investigation “in an effort not to compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

Superintendent of Schools Michael Wilson tells The Connecticut Post the district is “committed to having a football program.” Wilson says that a training program has been in place throughout the summer.

Police say they don’t have a timeline for the investigation.





